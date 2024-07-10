Closing tab behavior lands at the next tab to the right
6.8.3381.46 on osx14.5
I use the command-W to close a series of tabs. When closing a tab the next tab chosen appears to be random. I would like the behavior to be deterministic and land at the tab to the right of the closed tab. Chrome and FF have this behavior last I checked.
@djnoah See
Settings/Tabs - Close Tab Activation
@djnoah Is your issue perhaps the same one being described in this other thread?
@TbGbe said in Closing tab behavior lands at the next tab to the right:
Tabs - Close Tab Activation
I am unable to find Tabs and Close Tab Activation in the Vivaldi settings.