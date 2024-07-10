How avoid adding new tabs clicking on external link?
When I click on an external link, it opens in a new tab instead of the speeddial tab, every time. This way, several tabs accumulate unnecessarily.
I am interested in a solution where each link opens in the existing tab by default and only in a new tab if I want it to.
Unfortunately, I have not found the necessary setting. Does it even exist?
@Dancer18 Yeah, it's kind of funny: here I come, wanting the opposite of luxurious tab management:
Just open links in the existing tab in Android as a settings option.
At least for all external links. That is important for me.
Does no one have any idea how I can make that happen?
mib2berlin
@Dancer18 said in How avoid adding new tabs clicking on external link?:
Does no one have any idea how I can make that happen?
Hi and no, I changed the default to Brave and it does the same so it's a Chromium or Android default.
Maybe Vivaldi can bypass this like "Stay in browser" but how many user need this.
Make a feature request, then you will know.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for checking this out!