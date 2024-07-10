this site freezes while loading
-
This site freezes vivaldi. It remains frozen even after some time. You barely can move ther scrollbar which eventually will freez, too.
All other webites of the domian are working.
-
@michaa7 I guess you block too much.
Try to disable with address field shield the block of ads.
-
Even disabling shield block completely freezes the Tab(!), although it's not 100% anymore, but still unusuable. I can move the scrollbar sloooooooooowly, jumpingly and it seams the content doest get loaded completely even after a long period of time (minutes). Other tabs still working.
So ....
I assume the problem does not show on your installation?
-
@michaa7 Does that happen in Guest Profile?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@michaa7 I see freezing after scrolling on Debian 12 KDE X11 + Wayland.
Words better with GPU acceleration (enable Override Software Rendering List + disable GPU Rasterisation) in vivaldi://flags
-
edwardp Ambassador
Freezes here on Debian 12 Xfce (X11).
-
Hi, I can scroll like I want for minutes, no freeze on Opensuse.
Check how much ram this page use with the new tab feature.
My laptop fan sounds like a helicopter but it work.
-
Seems Speigel,de page is very consuming: GPU and CPUs run to 100% on my Windows 10!
-
Yes.
In guest profile the freez is even more serious as the scrollbar does not show up. I can move nowhere, neither with the mouse nor with the keyboard arrows. I only see the top of the page. That's it.
And, BTW, debian sid(uction) here. Only for the record to clear up a current missunderstanding once and for all ;-): sid=unstable with "unstable" NOT refering to a fragile system but to "no fixed package VERSION numbers".
No wayland here.
-
@mib2berlin said in this site freezes while loading:
My laptop fan sounds like a helicopter
Same on my PCs.
-
I forwarded this thread to spiegel.de. I was then asked to verify with other Browsers.
Result (which I should have investigated for sooner):
With Chromium there is absolutely no such problem!!! I can scroll as if nothing's in the way. So, this appears to be a Vivaldi specific problem. A Bug!
-
@michaa7
Hi, the page does not freeze Vivaldi om my systems, it just take a huge amount of RAM and CPU.
Depends on your setup it is may to much for your system, Chromium is more or less a clean install.
Just a quick screen cast, I can do this all day long.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gPCO4dOBM5gJA822SlpR5L6BxRlFVAUV/view?usp=sharing
-
It does not help normalizing this problem.
-
@michaa7
Please check the system resources using Chromium:Vivaldi using this page.
I cant imagine this is a Debian issue and page runs fine on Opensuse.
EDIT: For testing you can run Vivaldi without the Vivaldi UI but this doesn't help you either.
Start Vivaldi with --disable-vivaldi in a terminal.
-
with --disable-vivaldi the website in question shows no problems. I can scroll and do what I want. Without this start option, all four CPU cores go to 96%-100% constant usage, whereas RAM not even comes to 25% of what's available.
I don't understand what to do with your
Chromium:Vivaldi suggestion, thou.
Putting it in the address bar gives me a blank white page.
-
@michaa7
I am sorry, I meant Chromium vs. Vivaldi resource usage but your test with --disable-vivaldi shows something drawing the Vivaldi UI cause such high CPU usage.
But why, I guess we are at the GPU level again.
Can you try to enable the flag
chrome://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
if you not done this before?
-
I tried now to no avail. Evan after more than 3 minutes the CPU usage is still at or very close to 100% for all four cores.
I can use the scrollbar for a second if I manage to grab it within a fraction of a second as soon as the site beginns to load. But it will freeze immediatly.
-
mib2berlin
@michaa7
Hm, I am sorry but I am out of ideas why this not work on some systems.
I don't know if it make sense to spend more time on this if it happen only on one page.
Maybe another user have an idea how to trouble shoot this.
Cheers, mib