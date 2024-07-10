Web pages not loading properly. Captchas, Images, Banners are not shown.
-
Captchas, any banners are not shown properly in websites.
Even the images in Notifications / Unread messages are not shown properly in Vivaldi Community Page. https://forum.vivaldi.net/categories
Need help. I 've tried all possible ways but still couldn't make it work in Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
Had you accidentally switched off display of images in status bar?
-
Tried to reload with Ctrll+F5?
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@summauses Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.