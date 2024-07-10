no mail
Hi!
I have an issue. I can´t receve any mail
from clients. What is wrong?
Anyone?
mib2berlin
@datapost
Hi, we need a bit more information.
Which mail provider do you use?
From wich provider you cant get mails.
For example I use:
Freenet
Vivaldi
Yahoo
Gmail
Outlook
I usually use Freenet to send mails but get some mails to my Vivaldi account.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
@datapost If you are referring to Vivaldi Webmail: Your profile was created in 2018 and this was your first post. If Webmail was not accessed prior to May 4, 2023, you will need to build up your reputation level.
See this section of the relevant Blog post for information.