Set delay time loading for vivaldi://settings
-
0886464598
Hi everyone, i want to prevent changing settings, so i use cold turkey blocker to block vivaldi://settings. It's working, but it delay from 3 to 5 seconds, and that is enough to change the settings.
So i want to set delay loading timer for vivaldi://settings to 10 seconds. Can some one please help me? Thanks you so much.
from this
to this (10 seconds delay loading)
-
@0886464598 which cold turkey? (we don't know which code are you using so we can't help too much yet).
-
0886464598
@Hadden89 this one https://getcoldturkey.com/
-
@0886464598 How do you open settings by accident? And if you open them by accident, you click wildly around and change something because you can’t stop yourself? I have a hard time imagining this scenario, sorry.