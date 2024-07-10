Focus on background tabs
-
Sorry for my English
1 Open any site
2 Middle button on mouse open N links
3 Close this tab
4 As you can see, the focus has moved to the second tab... How can I make it so that it is on the first? Is this a bug?
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64 бита) Версия fc048ddc979dd4b5812491cce07da57059e0bbae ОС Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3737) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.21 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Командная строка "C:\Users\Aliaksei\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=ElementCapture --save-page-as-mhtml Путь исполняемого файла C:\Users\Aliaksei\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
-
Pesala Ambassador
@lesharb THe behaviour is By design. See Settings, Tabs, Close Tab Activation. The default is:
- Activate Right in Tab Order
Change to:
- Active Left in Tab Order
-
@Pesala
It doesn't help me
-
It looks like the Russian forum has already created a bug VB-107477
-
mib2berlin
@lesharb
Hi, this is a duplicate of VB-107479 = Confirmed.
Start from tab 0
Open 3 background tabs, close tab 0 > Vivaldi jump to tab 2 instead of tab 1.
Cheers, mib