Address bar search with inline autocompletion with the "most optimal search suggestion"
Feature :
Please add the option to add "inline search result in the address bar", just like Chrome or Edge does with the "most optimal" search suggestion result.
By this, I mean seeing the auto-completion directly in the address bar where you are typing and NOT in a dropdown menu.
Benefits :
Allows you to just press ENTER live on the spot if you are satisfied with the result (often the case with a decent search provider)
Remove the useless keypress of the "down arrow" each time you search or when you want to access other search suggestions
Faster and more convenient for everyone
Cons :
- None that I see. If there are because of somewhat privacy, at least add it as an option and leave the choice to the user.
Thanks !
Picture of Chrome Address Bar Search :
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/wx4uvzntr0wsc5b4d4z5s/Search-Chrome.png?rlkey=dqxos3anfwpwwvhasry1q9jpu&dl=0
Picture of Vivaldi Address Bar Search :
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/j5x19f8ky49n61o5xyow1/Search-Vivaldi.png?rlkey=2nmzr3uwwp3k95csn173gf9uh&dl=0