Downloads are getting stuck
-
I have just installed the browser. Whenever I try to download media - the download appears and immediately pauses. I have to manually click on each download to actually start the process. Is there any fix to it?
-
@chiono welcome to the forum! I'm not sure if an issue about downloada stopping is known. The only thing I found in a search is a recent thread about a download not starting, but the root cause wasn't found (waiting for user feedback) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98606/downloads-sometimes-not-starting
The culprit might be an extension, a virus scanner, or other configuration issues. So the first step to understand the problem would be to try and download a file using a completely clean second profile (or a guest profile). This only takes 3 mouse clicks to set up, please see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/#Test_in_a_different_profile