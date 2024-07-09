Vivaldi and AdGuardHome
I have AdGuardHome installed and protecting my full network.. When I run a test to see if it is working, it fails only when using Vivaldi. I read that Google DNS servers are hard coded into Chromium. I had to Google to find out how to change the default DNS server, but none of the solutions work.
Can someone help me, because I really do not want to abandon Vivaldi.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Vivaldi is built on Chromium, so DoH is enabled by default. It's not true that it uses Google's servers by default - it detects your current OS DNS provider and uses that if available. For me that's Cloudflare, but I keep DoH off so it uses my OS settings.
Go to
chrome://settings/security
To turn off DoH.
@Pathduck The problem is I do not an option to do that
"Use Secure DNS" = DNS over HTTPS.
I have that turned off and still no "love"
@ducky124 Then you have to explain better what the problem is. I don't know how this "Adguard Home" works or why it doesn't work for you.
All I know is you asked about DNS and that's how it works in all Chromium browsers. Once you disable DoH it falls back to using your OS settings.
All DNS Queries are forwarded to my server running AdGuardHome. AdgurardHome then compare it to the block this. If the query is good, AdGuard then forwards the query to the assigned DNS Servers
@ducky124 You will have to dig out the network troubleshooting tools I guess - see if Vivaldi does a DNS query to your local service at port 53.
If using Wireshark or Tcpdump is too daunting a task for you, I find this tool is useful for seeing DNS traffic on the local machine. Once DoH is disabled, all DNS queries should go to port 53 and show up here:
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/dns_query_sniffer.html
Does this Adguard thing have a log, and if so does not Vivaldi's queries show up there?
Adguard even has a guide for Vivaldi, nothing about disabling DoH there, so I assume it just works. I suggest you contact Adguard support.
https://adguard.com/en/blog/browsers-privacy-top-protection-guide.html#vivaldi