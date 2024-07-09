Does Vivaldi Mail (built in to browser) have extensions?
-
I want to add privacy and security to my Vivaldi mail tab but extensions only seem to work in "normal" tabs. Thanks.
-
What do you need as security and privacy in Vivaldi Mail?
-
-
@DoctorG I am looking for spam and dangerous email alerts/deletion. Far as I can see, vivaldi mail's spam function is very basic and depends mostly on filters to work. Does vivaldi mail have a spam assassin like function?
-
@haolekook said in Does Vivaldi Mail (built in to browser) have extensions?:
Does vivaldi mail have a spam assassin like function?
No.
I am looking for spam and dangerous email alerts/deletion
Means what? Virus check? Fraud detection?
no, such feature is not existing.
Such specialised extensiosn do not work in Vivaldi Mail.
-
@DoctorG What I figured. Thank you for your help.