No sound on YouTube.
This is NOT a good situation to be in. Vivaldi is not outputing audio on YT while everything else is. Tried testing if it's the OS or the browser, even tried out the other browsers I've installed. And it's not the first time this is happening. Unless there is something I'm missing.
@Kjala No problem with audio on YouTube here. Never has been a problem.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Kjala I suspect a extension in your browser causes this.
@DoctorG It's no extensions since I turned off all extensions and up to now the browser is unresponsive.
@Pathduck Tried a new profile. It's across all profiles. I don't know what's going on.
@Kjala Reinstall browser
Update your OS
Check in Windows Volume Mixer if app was muted
@Kjala Don't think this advice would be relevant to only YouTube having audio issues, but worth a shot.
Right clicking on the Volume icon in the Windows taskbar and selecting the "
Open Volume mixer" option. Then try playing something from YouTube in Vivaldi and make sure that Vivaldi's volume setting in the mixer isn't disabled.
Then you could also try this, but using a new profile would have gotten around it.
Play something from YouTube in Vivaldi and right click on the tab in the tab bar. Select the "
Mute Tab" option (it should have a checkmark next to it if the tab is muted). If the audio still doesn't come back, select that option again if it shows the checkmark next to it.
@nomadic Thank You. Just checked App volume preferences (of which I had never known of) and found out Vivaldi was muted.
I have also no sound from Vivaldi at all, because it isn't shown in Volume mixer. Today, Firefox updated twice automatically, with losing all tabs. And now Vivaldi doesn't wan't to play sound. Ffs...
edit: Windows reboot doesn't help - it just doesn't see sound devices. Might be happening for longer time, but didn't noticed as I was using Firefox.
@enc0re It's unclear what you mean exactly. When Firefox 'updated twice', do you mean it or Vivaldi (or both) lost "all tabs"? Then when you mention that after rebooting Windows "it doesn't see sound devices", do you mean Windows won't play sounds from any source or that only Vivaldi doesn't?
Hi,
You may get V playing on another device.
BT speakers or Headset.
You will need to choose the right one and see.
Definitely not. Vivaldi just isn't visible in Volume mixer.
@enc0re
Hi, is Vivaldi running a video during this screen shot?
If I only start it it does not appear in the sound mixer.