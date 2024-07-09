Autoupdate never disabled even when unckecked
Hello
Why is the 'disable autoupdate' constanlty bypassed ? Unchecking this feature seems to works for a few but the browser always overrides my choice (randomly it seems).
If some kind of .exe runs in the background and cannot be halted, then developers should indicate clealy that we cannot choose to manually update the browser and delete this option.
Current version 6.9.3405.3 autopudating from 3392.10
Cannot post to snapshots channels.
Thx
DoctorG Ambassador
@patricegrometto Could be that in Windows Task planner a entry for Vivaldi is broken; check for VivaldiUpdateCheck-...., delete it.
Thansk for the help ; entry deleted. I will check from time to time to see if it reappears.
Merci
Sorry but unfortunately it does come back
is it possible that when doing a manual updates checking it would re-enable this entry? I previously deleted it
Thx
DoctorG Ambassador
@patricegrometto hover the entry, open context menu and set to "Deactivated"
That should help.