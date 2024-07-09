Solved URL not showing in status bar
I have the status bar hidden, but it shows the URL in a small pop up when I hover over a link. But this is no longer the case in the latest update, not even when making the status bar visible. Not in a guest window either. The option to show overlay information is activated.
Can anyone else confirm this?
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Sys specs in the signature
No third party AV
DoctorG Ambassador
@Catweazle Still working for me.
6.8.3381.46 Win 11
Try a reset of status bar.
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle Still displays for me whether the status bar is hidden or if I use the Status Bar overlay. Are you using some CSS to hide the Status field?
@Pesala, no CSS, hidden simply by the settings, same as always in all versions before.
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle I use the Snapshot by default, so my Stable build is largely untouched. If I select the Status Info Overlay, or Hide the Status Bar, I still get the popups on hovering a link.
@Pesala, before I'm too but not now in the last stable. Not of cause extensions, in guest profil it also don't work. Itried all troubleshooting steps without results.
But before the bug report I'll see if any other experiments this issue.
@DoctorG, I have restored the taskbar with all the buttons and it does indeed show the URL of a link again, but it still does not show it overlaid with the hidden taskbar
Edit: Crazy, now it show the URL above in the Adress Bar, next to the other buttons of the task bar. Well, at least it shows it.
I'll flag it as solved for the moment.
CCatweazle has marked this topic as solved