Page Blocked By An Extension
oldmangrumpy
I keep getting this message for certain sites and I have no idea why!
@oldmangrumpy The potential issue is written in the error. Try the help steps, especially #3 and #5
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
oldmangrumpy
OK thanks for helping me out - the only extension I have is AdBlocker and when I turned it off, I could access the target web page.
Have no idea why AdBlocker would want to block a complete web page.
Thanks again
mib2berlin
@oldmangrumpy
Hi, is https://tags.news.com.au the correct link?
I get this:
I use uBlock Origin Lite.
@mib2berlin I think the actual site is https://news.com.au/ while tags is a sub domain internally used.
The ads/trackers likely reside in such page as they are blocked.