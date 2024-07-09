Is this Mail 2.0 pre-alpha or am I doing something wrong?
-
- I can't seem to find a way to search for messages? (Ctrl+F searches "on the page")
- I can't exit the compose reply window – there is no cross button in the corner, Esc doesn't do anything – what the hell?
- Attachments don't load when they're clicked, a load circle shows by the cursor for a split second
I wanted to give this app a try, as it's tough to find a good mail app these days, but this doesn't look promising.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Ekhangel You missed some things.
- The search field is available on the address bar when viewing mail. Ctrl+F is not the way to search messages.
-
There is a close button on the Mail Reply Tab, just as on other tabs. Shortcut Ctrl+W will also work.
-
Attachments are shown in the mail headers after loading
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@Pesala Is there a way to reset all Mail settings to default? I guess I might have done something to the UI months ago when I was trying to set the app up to my liking, because I don't see anything of what you're showing/describing.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Ekhangel Right-click any toolbar to customise it, or reset it to the defaults.
In the customise dialog, you can see the default setup, so you can add back the search field without losing other changes.