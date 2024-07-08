Can't Uninstal extensions and they are soft crashing vivaldi
ZombieSama
Hi there, I recently installed some extensions (one tab, and another one) and now Vivaldi soft crashes
-I cant get to vivaldi://extensions or even open the menu
-I don't want to lose passwords or bookmarks
Can I deactivate\uninstall extensions from outside Vivaldi?
Any Ideas?
@ZombieSama Check
vivaldi://aboutfor your profile folder. All extensions are stored in the extensions folder. Delete offending extensions. You might have to dig a little to find the corresponding extension folders, check their contents. Afterwards start Vivaldi.
mib2berlin
@ZombieSama
Hi, in addition to @luetage search the extensions in the Chrome web store.
The address include the ID of the extension, in the folder Extensions in your profile they are stored with this ID, for example:
@luetage @mib2berlin
Tanks! your suggestions (mostly) worked
after digging in my C Drive (Vivaldi was completely unresponsive) I found the folder C:\Users\USER\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
and deleted the new extensions, and then all of them as a result:
-Vivaldi is SLIGHTLY responsive now (hasn't open a page in 20min)
i also found a Bookmarks file and Bookmarks.bak, would coping those restore bookmarks?
FIXED
Completely uninstalled and reinstalled Vivaldy
1-Uninstall normally
2-Erase C:\Users\USER\AppData\Local\Vivaldi
3-Recover
on another note:
previous tab session recreated issue in new install, but erasing session in old install did not fix anything
@ZombieSama Doesn’t seem like extensions were your only problem, there was something else broken in your profile.
Radioastron
It's good that you found a solution, but! What extensions we shouldn't install then? Just in case.
Only one gave me trouble
-OneTab (pictured by mib2berlim some post prior) gave me trouble ON STARTUP
the other one was "Tab session manager" but I did not use it at all so its probably fine
apart from that I mostly had add-blockers namely:
-addblock
-add speed up
-sponsor skip
-Keepa
-LastPass
-and a tab counting extension whose name I forgot
This was probably the last straw after some uninstalled extensions gave me grief a while back, config problems maybe?
mib2berlin
@ZombieSama
Hi, yesterday a user report loss of all tabs, my guess: "Tab session manager" the user had installed.
But that is really just an assumption.
I would avoid extensions for features Vivaldi already have, tab management is completely different to Chrome, bookmarks too, for example.
Cheers, mib