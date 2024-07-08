"Vivaldi immediately assigns the user a unique ID code when opened and run for the first time?"
This is a quote of a forum member in Linux Mint forum.
Is that true? And what does that mean? Doesn't that violate privacy?
DoctorG Ambassador
Type and purpose of data collected by Vivaldi AS
When you install Vivaldi browser (“Vivaldi”), each installation profile is assigned a unique user ID that is stored on your computer. Vivaldi will send a message using HTTPS directly to our servers located in Iceland every 24 hours containing this ID, version, cpu architecture, screen resolution and time since last message. We anonymize the IP address of Vivaldi users by removing the last octet of the IP address from your Vivaldi client then we store the resolved approximate location after using a local geoip lookup. The purpose of this collection is to determine the total number of active users and their geographical distribution.
Sending data and ID give Vivaldi devs more information on use of Vivaldi on different OS. And stat to count users.
Privacy is not violated because IPs and ID can not be used to track and identify a user.
@Dancer18 If people were really into privacy, they would read the privacy policy…
Privacy is not violated because IPs and ID can not be used to track and identify a user.
Is that really true with IPs? I'm not an expert - just asking.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 IPs are privacy related data.
But at Vivaldi server for stats the IPs are anonymised.
@Dancer18 Vivaldi never has access to the full IP. The final 8 characters are removed, leaving only enough data to resolve a general geographic region - not an individual machine or web connection.
@Dancer18, Vivaldi only see the part of your public IP which define your country and an user ID, which only define how many users are using Vivaldi in which OS. This are only statistical data which don't invade your privacy, they can't identify you personally with this. Apart, even the full public IP don't define the user, it poin'ts to the server which your ISP is using in this moment, which can be one 200 or more km from your home.
It is similar to the city hall employee who counts the number of cars and trucks that pass on a street.
It is similar to the city hall employee who counts the number of cars and trucks that pass on a street.
More accurately, it's like the device that stretches an air hose across the street and advances a mechanical counter one time for every two times a tire or pair of tires (indicating one axle) presses on it and increases the air pressure in the hose. It's called a traffic counter. "A car passed on this section of this street." Vivaldi gets the same amount of information "A user in Germany accessed the web with Vivaldi." (except Vivaldi also gets whether the user was on Linux, Windows, Mac, iOS or Android - which is how they know six times as many Vivaldi users are on Linux - 12% - as the general population - 2%)
Thank you for your information! I myself have full confidence in this respect anyway.
With the request I just wanted to have concrete information to comment on the statement quoted in the title in the Linux Mint forum.
Too often Vivaldi is also pushed aside because of "privacy" or "not open source". In such cases I feel and comment like an ambassador for the Vivaldi project.
@Dancer18, yes, it's a common problem with the "all not FOSS is crap" guys. Vivaldi certainly isn't full OpenSource, the 5% of the UI script is proprietary, but full auditable and moddeable by the user, only it cant be forked for other browsers. It would be an desastre for all other Chromium browser if Chrome or EDGE could fork this script, completing it's dominance in the web with this.
Mozilla with Gecko don't have this problem, there are no big dominating companies which are using Gecko forkslike in Chromium.
Anyway, with over 100 existing browser and forks in the market it's pretty irrelevant if it's FOSS or not, more important for the user is the company ethics respect to him, given in Vivaldi at 100%.
@Catweazle I agree 100%!
@Dancer18, besides, it is curious that many of them do not have so many reservations when it comes to video games from Steam, Gog or Epic, or even with their clients itself (Chromium forks).