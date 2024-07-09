Longstanding Bug in Contacts with Phone format
In contacts a tel# appears this way
12-3-4 56- 789 0
In the U.S. (where I am) tel# are displayed as
123-456-7890
I realize that European tel #s have a different format so maybe there should be an option where the user can identify the proper format based on their location.
TIA
@janrif I prefer to use the format nnnnn nnn nnn and if that is what I type, that is what I get.
@janrif You are using contacts in the browser? Why? Have they started syncing with the webmail instance?
DoctorG Ambassador
@janrif Yes, and i saw in the past that local language format was never respected.
I updated tracker entry for "master" bug:
VB-100969 "[Contacts] Phone number display format is incorrect" - Confirmed
@Pesala said in Longstanding Bug in Contacts:
@janrif I prefer to use the format nnnnn nnn nnn and if that is what I type, that is what I get.
@Pesala I'm not understanding your advice. Are you saying that in contacts phone you enter tel numbers as:
12345 678 900? Where? Tel entry in contacts changes the format for me. ????
@luetage said in Longstanding Bug in Contacts:
@janrif You are using contacts in the browser?
@luetage yes via contacts in panel
Why?
Why not? Is that a problem? I also have google contacts which I could also use but ......
Have they started syncing with the webmail instance?
I don't understand. I don't use webmail. I use M3
@janrif That is what I am saying.
@janrif I take it you input contacts into the contacts panel in Vivaldi desktop. How do you get them to other devices? If your Vivaldi instance should get corrupted, how do you get your contacts back? I don’t know a way of backing them up or transferring them.
-
@Pesala said in Longstanding Bug in Contacts with Phone format:
@janrif That is what I am saying.
Yes, I add contact as your display. Adding a contact Tel# looks ok when user first enters it but on search, the format changes to what I posted. Am I still misunderstanding? TIA
@janrif I see. When I revisit the contact, the formatting has changed. DoctorG confirmed the bug report.
-
@luetage said in Longstanding Bug in Contacts with Phone format:
@janrif I take it you input contacts into the contacts panel in Vivaldi desktop. How do you get them to other devices? If your Vivaldi instance should get corrupted, how do you get your contacts back? I don’t know a way of backing them up or transferring them.
So just to be clear, are you suggesting I use contacts from web mail even tho I use M3 on a daily basis. BTW, I also have Google address book in the panel....
DoctorG Ambassador
Such is not cool. The country code is +49 or 0049, not 004 or +4.
@Pesala said in Longstanding Bug in Contacts with Phone format:
When I revisit the contact, the formatting has changed. DoctorG confirmed the bug report.
That is exact problem.
@janrif Use whatever suits you, Google contacts do sync of course. I only use the contacts panel to look up automatic generated past contacts, but I don’t input anything. In my opinion it needs CardDAV support, just like Calendar has CalDAV. Then we could use whatever server in the background, be that Google, Webmail, et al. Was just curious how you are using it.