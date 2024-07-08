[solved] Using Meta+F5 for a workspace shortcut
I use Meta+F1...F4 and F7...F8 for workspace shortcuts.
When I try to use Meta+F5 or Meta+F6 nothing happens. It acts like I didn't type anything into the field that sets the shortcut.
How do I figure out why this doesn't work?
Vivaldi stable 6.8 and older (this is not a new problem)
Kubuntu 18.04 and 22.04
DoctorG
@josephj11 said in Using Meta+F5 for a workspace shortcut:
How do I figure out why this doesn't work?
Check in KDE Settings if this is a global Shortcut.
In my german KDE i see it is systemglobal Kwin to move mouse pointer to focus.
Using Meta+F5 for a workspace
I had never tested this.
You guys are awful! You respond so quickly that you make support everywhere else look terrible.
That fixed it. I have no idea what KDE was using them for, but when I told it not to, I was able to assign it in Vivaldi.