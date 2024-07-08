Google account does not show save password dialog
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Strange, after login at google.de and google.com Vivaldi does not show the Save Password dialog and login+password are not shown in Vivaldi passwords.
Any confirms?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG Nope, just checked, no problem.
Saved in Passwords:
Tested in clean profile of Vivaldi 6.8 Stable, Win10.
6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Google account does not show save password dialog:
6.8.3381.46
I tried a fresh profile started with --user-data.dir=... in 6.8.3381.46 Win 11 on google.de and do not get password save popup, really strange!
Same with Chromium 126.0.6478.127!
Firefox 127 + Edge 126.0.2592.87 shows password save popup.