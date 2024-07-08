Catch up – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3401.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot takes us up-to-date with the latest fixes, that didn’t make it in time for the 6.8 release.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thank you for the good, extensive update.
I can open customise sheet, Vivaldi doesn't crash, but can't change the background image.
Morning update with breakfast?
Vivaldi still crashes on startup.
OK, partial improvement over previous crashing when a wallpaper is set up for the Speel Dial page. While the browser still crashes if you do that, now you can access the Settings:
- find some article in the Google News feed
- select "Open with Vivaldi Snapshot"
- go to the Wallpaper setting and select a color instead (the color will still not show, that is broken too)
- now you can open the browser as it no longer has to deal with an actual wallpaper/image and crash
- alternatively, you can access the Settings with New Private Tab too, I think. The idea is to get rid of the wallpaper image.
What about the page dark mode checkbox in the main menu?
Veddu Ambassador
sunsetblvd
In the meantime, it seems like you can use your own background image.
Go to settings -> start page wallpaper and there should be a "+" on the first image and nothing else. Click that, choose an image and the app won't crash any more.
sunsetblvd
BTW what's up with the"has update" mark on settings button?