Strange Issue, missing english translation
Hello, i am having strange issue, only the english translation disappear suddenly after short period of usage. I never had this issue, it took place after i installed a power over ethernet device. Is it an act of supernatural ? Any clues ?
And i'm on vivaldi 5.4 with win10 64bit 1809. It the same for vivaldi 5.8 and 6.2 too .
barbudo2005
Basic requirement for bug reporting: Be up to date.
6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@barbudo2005,
maybe it's the will of supernatural activity. Update to vivaldi v6.8 solve the issue.
barbudo2005
maybe it's the will of supernatural activity.
Moonshine.
DoctorG Ambassador
@taisheng Was A Ghost in the Machine!