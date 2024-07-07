Unsolved Google and other websites keeps thinking I am a new user, login is there
logging onto google, and some other sites, my login info is there but the sites think i am a new user and keep asking me for 2fa or whatever security info....Why?? Help, Thanks
Dan
DoctorG Ambassador
@dantc721 Such can happen after a browser update or Google tries to force/introduces a new security feature on users.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Also if you delete cookies from Google, it will think you're using a "new device" and you have to go through the 2FA chore every time.
So don't clear cookies from Google if you want to use Google's services, simple as that.