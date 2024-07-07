fresh vivaldi install will not open (PLEASE HELP) 🙏
TheKnight2
I tried installing Vivaldi 5 different times and each time after I go to start it up for the first time it refuses to open no matter what I do, it flashes the little bar below the icon on my taskbar that shows thew window is open for a split second then instantly closes without event showing a window on screen. I tried following the guides where delete something in the files but nothing works as I have no data with the browser. I haven't even seen what it looks like besides photos on the website. Vivaldi version is: Vivaldi.6.8.3381.46.x64, I am on windows 11 and the windows version is 23H2
@TheKnight2 What security software do you have? The symptom, according to what I've read, is that something on your system is actively blocking Vivaldi.
TheKnight2
@falconeer I have malewarebytes premium, I will try turning it off while installing
Edit: i tried re installing with both malewarebytes and windows defender turned off and it does the exact same thing
@TheKnight2 Most security software cannot be turned off. It remains active in the background, interfering with processes, when "turned off" or "disabled."
Windows defender does not interfere with Vivaldi.
Have you ever had Norton or McAfee on the machine?