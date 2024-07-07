BUG: Middle click the "homepage" button, it opens outside of the tab stack instead of inside it...
-
While in a tab stack, if we middle click the "homepage" button, it opens outside of the tab stack instead of inside it. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-107936]
-
Pesala Ambassador
@TsunamiZ Not a bug, IMO. What is a bug is that it opens in a new tab instead of in a new background tab. Another example of:
(VB-97318) Inconsistent Behaviour of Middle-click
Steps to reproduce:
Middle-click on Bookmarks, Notes, Calendar, History, and Web Panel icons
Expected behaviour:
All to open in a new background tab.
Actual behaviour:
Bookmarks, Notes, Calendar, and History open in a new foreground tab.
Only Web Panels open in a new background tab as expected.
-
my reported bug is that it opens outside of the tab stack instead of inside it, which is unexpected behavior. the bug you are referring to is also unexpected behavior, but is a different issue.