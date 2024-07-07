Alias with google will not work. emails will not be sent
I would like to switch to vivaldi, but i have a mail account within google and an alias (different mail address) in google. so i seperate business and private emails. i sent sometimes with business and private mails. but I am not be able to sent emails with the google alias. the normal google mail will work. the mails with the alias always get stuck in failure ( still to send). this is very annoying. in thunderbird it works fine without any problems. furthermore I have always confirm with google when i want to send a mail? can you repair that please?
@Klausla How did you add the alias into your vivaldi mail client?
Dear Dancer18. Of course I did this. I added the second emailaddress as an alias email. Seems finally that vivaldi just makes an failure. it is so easy within thunderbird. But vivaldi seems to me much better in seeking information. so I want to migrate.
best regards
Klaus
@Klausla I asked because I recently wanted to set up an alias address for the first time without understanding it exactly. I had simply added another address in Vivaldi. However, the correct thing to do is to use the "Aliases" tab in the existing main address:
Yes I did this. I just added the mail in the alias. It will not work. When I use the alias as sender, I have to register again in google. But this will not work. mail will be stuck in the "sending". it seems to me like a bug. nobody ever seemt to test it.
@Klausla Ok, feel free to file a bug report here.
yojimbo274064400
For clarification, are you referring to alias as sub-address / label of account, for example, actual email address is:
[email protected]
and alias is set to:
[email protected]?
i have [email protected] and my business alias is [email protected]. Both are registrated in gmail. I can login with both addresses. the main mail is [email protected]. if I send with [email protected] it fails all the time
yojimbo274064400
Please redact your email addresses from previous post as this is a public forum.
It is likely you will need to setup the non-Gmail account separately in Vivaldi's email client to use it as having it setup in Gmail would not make it available to other email clients AFAIK
DoctorG Ambassador
@Klausla said in Alias with google will not work. emails will not be sent:
my business alias is [email protected]
Such alternative mail address is not supported by authentication of Vivaldi Mail client.
@yojimbo274064400 Thx it is not my emailaddress!