Where is the common.css file located??????
In case you cant tell from the title....
I have spend well over an hour looking for this gdamn file...
and NO I dont want to change it
just want to look at it so I can have a reference of what everything is called and use it as a reference
its not a nuclear secret, how many searches does one have to make to find it??????
Try:
/opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/style/common.css
@brenwa See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/135732. You can inspect UI elements to get the references.
Thank you!!!
