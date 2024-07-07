Enhance 'Workspace rules' to consider be able to use page title
"Open websites in workspaces automatically" feature is something I use a lot. I wish to be able to use more rules not only "If URL", but also "If Title" etc.
Example: you have bunch of youtube tabs opened, where URL doesn't tell you anything about content. But page tiles are 'Python OOP tutorial', 'RAID Shadow Legends top tier champs' etc., and this could be potent way to further autosort your tabs into appropriate workspaces.
barbudo2005
It makes a lot of sense.
This is what I call: "taking features to their maximum expression of excellence and options".
In other words, to polish and consolidate the features.