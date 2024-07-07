Bookmarks dropdown
Hi,
New to Vivaldi, so forgive if I've missed something obvious. I was just updated to 6.8 but the Bookmarks behaviour has changed when I use my Lenovo 3 tablet. I click on the 'V' for the list of my saved bookmarks, but then when I click on a bookmark (I have A LOT), it doesn't open automatically. It just appears in the background, so I have to get rid of the list to continue. It never used to do this - when I clicked on the bookmark I wanted, it opened right there and the list went away. The new behaviour involves a lot more clicking! And odd that it doesn't happen on my Samsung phone. Thoughts?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I have a feeling it's an unintentional change. I've asked a dev to look into it and if it's in fact so, they'll fix it and the behavior should return to the way it used to be in a future update.
Aaron Translator
@Pamkelt
Confirmed!
Android 10, Vivaldi-snapshot 6.9.3401.4.
you may report it as a bug.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Aaron
No need, it's already in the system and this forum thread is linked to the ticket.
Aaron Translator
@jane-n OK! Thanks!