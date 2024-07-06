So about a week ago my Vivaldi often crashes when I try to enter the menu (the vivaldi logo one). But as soon as the cursor hits the "Window" part Vivaldi crashes.

I might have way too many tabs open in multiple workspaces. If I let the menu open for a sec and then go down there the crash won't happen.

This doesn't happen with a new profile so any chance of eliminating this problem without me having to close all my tabs?