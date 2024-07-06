Vivaldi crashes when trying to access the "Window" section from the menu
So about a week ago my Vivaldi often crashes when I try to enter the menu (the vivaldi logo one). But as soon as the cursor hits the "Window" part Vivaldi crashes.
I might have way too many tabs open in multiple workspaces. If I let the menu open for a sec and then go down there the crash won't happen.
This doesn't happen with a new profile so any chance of eliminating this problem without me having to close all my tabs?
DoctorG Ambassador
@urzuse7en How many tab are open? Check Window panel.
@DoctorG 1045 total, 6 workspaces, 1 synced tab and 96 closed. I'm trying to reduce it now.
DoctorG Ambassador
@urzuse7en Some users suffer from crashes with many tabs/windows and using menu.
Known bug: VB-100052 "Browser crashes when accessing menu"