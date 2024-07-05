Pixel 4a Vialdi crashes after interacting with start page customization permanent crashing after.
Device: Pixel 4a
Vivaldi version: Vivaldi 6.8.3388.66
Im not rewriting the whole thing after it got wiped after crash so skipping formalities and back story.
Vivaldi crashes when you initiate a change of theme in start page.
Cannot open a new tab, results in app crash was working fine with never having interacted with the new feature as it was sometime before I gave in to pressing the button to customize start page so it can go away.
@meck5531 Try using the phone in portrait (vertical) orientation, and see if you can set a solid color background. If so, it should quit crashing until the fix for this auto-updates to your phone. There is already a newer version out that you can get from other Vivaldi sources (not the Google Play Store) that has the fix, as I understand it, but Google appears to be slow-walking acceptance of the update to the Play Store. It's not actually clear to me where these other sources are found, but I saw it mentioned in more than one place here on the Forum.
LordBlizzard
@meck5531 The newer version resolves this issue. Not in Play Store yet.
@meck5531 If Portrait doesn't work, force it to open a web page by clicking a link (or even ad) in another app or some other external action that will open a site in your default browser. Then switch to a colored background, as @falconeer said.
You can download update from here. It's official vivaldi link.