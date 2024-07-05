Pixel 6 - App immediately closing on launch after setting a custom wallpaper
-
I can no longer launch the Vivaldi app, as it closes the second it loads.
This started happening after I tried to select a wallpaper on the quick start screen, using one of the provided images.
I love Vivaldi, but I have had these breaking errors on more than one occasion. Considering the looming Firefox migration, this may be the straw that broke the camel's back.
-
@datavoid Known bug - custom wallpsper doesn't work in Landscape orientation. Hold your device in Portrait orientation long enough to set a flat (all one color) background, then wait until the update before trying to set an image as wallpaper again.
-
LordBlizzard
@sgunhouse The newer version resolves this issue. Not in Play Store yet.
-
@sgunhouse Unfortunately this doesn't work, I was never in landscape.
-
@LordBlizzard lol.. so i don't have that app store, but scanning the QR code for the app opened Vivaldi and went straight to the page, skipping the quick start menu - I'm in
-
LordBlizzard
@datavoid I just installed the Huawei Gallery app to have Vivaldi automatically updated but you can install apk straight from Vivaldi website.
-
@datavoid Then open a link from a different app so that V isn't rendering you Speed dial first thing. Before closing that tab, go to Settings and change it there.
Maybe it's not so much portrait as screen resolution? On my tablet holding it in portrait worked, but if your phone can play 4K videos your resolution in portrait would be higher than mine in landscape.