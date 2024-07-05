Solved Dark mode per site from the menu
Why was dark mode removed from the main menu?
Dark mode for all websites is not very good. Better if there is dark mode option working per site and accessible from the menu.
It would be also good if added to the main menu layout setting so there is a possibility to add a dark mode button to the bar as a quick switch.
mib2berlin
@Gregor @a407vv
Hi, as far as I know this is a regression/bug.
I try to find the post from a team member about.
EDIT: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99142/vivaldi-6-8-on-android-new-ways-to-make-the-browser-match-you-and-updated-ad-blocker/60?page=3
The dark mode switch menu item was really handy. It was one of the only reasons I use this browser on Android. Could you please add it back?
@mib2berlin ok thanks
