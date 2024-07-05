Lifewire - Why Vivaldi's Anti-AI Browser Is Great News For Humanity
-
-
Vivaldi's Anti-AI Browser Is Great News For [Its Competitors]
-
@fred8615 While I don't necessarily think Vivaldi should add AI to their bowser (and let's be honest, it's mainly the recent generative AI that people are freaked out about) the major shortcomings as I see them are lack of transparency and not being able to opt out. But some implementations are better than others in that respect.
Most of the rest of the article is garbage.
-
The article is misleading, Vivaldi isn't an Anti- AI browser, it simply don't follow the hype to include an stock Chatbot in the browser, but certainly won't avoid that the user can include the AI extension, app, bookmark, in the Web Panel or whatever, which fits best his needs and make way more sense.
-
Pesala Ambassador
AI is to browsers like Google is to search results. The results that you get are biased in favour of the big tech companies that control the output of AI.
Elon Musk is developing Grok AI to counteract this bias inherent in other AI and large language models. Grok version 2 is due out in August. It is a really hard task to get unbiased search results when researching any topic.
Imagine writing an article on Global Warming or Climate change using data provided by Exon and other big oil companies with $ Trillions invested in extracting, refining, and sell oil products.
-
@wintercoast said in Lifewire - Why Vivaldi's Anti-AI Browser Is Great News For Humanity:
What does it mean? does vivaldi not allow us to write with AI assistance?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
does vivaldi not allow us to write with AI assistance?
Of course not. You can use any AI tool you want in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi is just not going to integrate AI into the browser.
-
@manueins, see my answer above
-
@Catweazle Thank you!
-
@Pathduck I see, I just joined vivaldi, thank you for the information.
-
@manueins, welcome and enjoy
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@manueins Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@Catweazle said in Lifewire - Why Vivaldi's Anti-AI Browser Is Great News For Humanity:
user can include the AI extension, app, bookmark, in the Web Panel
Which is what I do.
-
@Pesala said in Lifewire - Why Vivaldi's Anti-AI Browser Is Great News For Humanity:
AI is to browsers like Google is to search results. The results that you get are biased in favour of the big tech companies that control the output of AI.
They're all biased but if you fire prompts at several you can often get reasonable answers depending on how you craft the prompts. Plus they're changing all the time, so you might get better results a few weeks later.