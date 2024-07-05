I've decided to go ahead and use IMAP and uploaded my email by years to the Fastmail Server and put them in folders.

But I am only seeing SENT 2024 and 2024 ARCHIVES, even under Custom Folders? When there should be a folder for 2016, 2017,2018,2019,2020,2021,2022,2023.

How do I get Viv to show all folders on the server, so I can start tagging those old emails in Viv?

Thanks.