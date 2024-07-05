How do you get viv to show all folders on the server?
I've decided to go ahead and use IMAP and uploaded my email by years to the Fastmail Server and put them in folders.
But I am only seeing SENT 2024 and 2024 ARCHIVES, even under Custom Folders? When there should be a folder for 2016, 2017,2018,2019,2020,2021,2022,2023.
How do I get Viv to show all folders on the server, so I can start tagging those old emails in Viv?
Thanks.
@CWM030 maybe you haven't subscribed to all folders yet. Check the IMAP folder structure in the All Accounts section
@WildEnte Thats what I am looking at and I only see 2 of the 8 folders that should be there.
@CWM030, confirm Settings > Mail > Show Unsubscribed Mailboxes (located under Panel section heading) is selected.
If text of any folder's name is grey right click on it and select Subscribe from pop-up menu.