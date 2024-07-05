Trouble with website usability
SteveLloyd941
When I attempt to use Vivaldi for purchasing online, the then current screen shows a progress icon but never actually goes to the next page. This does not happen if I use Microsoft Edge or Chrome. Hence, I cannot use Vivaldi to purchase anything online.
Daedalus Books and AliExpress.com are two of the sites where I cannot purchase anything if I am using Vivaldi.
I've had this issue for several months.
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@SteveLloyd941 Perhaps your adblock extension, Vivaldi Blocker or cookie setting causing this.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Make sure you don't block adds. There is a shield icon on the left side of the address bar. Click on it and set it to "Block Trackers" and try it again.