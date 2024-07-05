Vivaldi Webmail Reputation
I'm hoping to start using Vivaldi Webmail, but I don't have the reputation required to do it.
The wiki at least points to some things I can do, and posting here is one of them, so this is me trying to be active enough to earn access to my email account.
If there's a preferred way to do this, let me know, I'm just trying things at this point.
edwardp Ambassador
@jonquass Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
This section of a Blog post describes the process.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@jonquass
Hello,
maybe this is also a possibility for you:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/71523/new-to-the-forum-start-here/711
@ingolftopf Thanks, I'll check that out!
@edwardp Thanks, that blog post is what lead me to post here. This was the first thing listed as impacting the reputation, so I figured I do a post and see where it got me.
@jonquass I got webmail access within a pretty short time, but I did not just post the odd comment here and there. I very actively engaged with EVERY activity recommended on the blog post except sharing themes (having no themes to share, and not feeling like taking extensive time to build one). But the point is, I was really, really active at everything - and that made for a short wait.
@falconeer and kind of proved that you are a person that has an interest in Vivaldi. Hope you're not giving up entirely on participating in the community nowy enjoy Vivaldi Mail!
@WildEnte I enjoy Vivaldi very much, and touch base with the community now and again. To be absolutely candid, I didn't actually even need a new email address, but I kept reading all the angst about "oh my God how am I going to get reputation" so I followed the advice from the blog post as an experiment, and I had webmail access "in no time." Not one for half-measures or laziness, when I decided to do it, I did it with gusto, and the result was as expected.
@WildEnte And, BTW, as not one for half measures, Vivaldi has been my default browser since I discovered it. You pretty much have to put a gun to my head to make me use another browser at this point, or another mail client for that matter. Vivaldi is my default for that, too.
There is no perfect software in the world, but when you find a program you like more than others, you might as well use it, and not waste your time whining and moaning about how it's not perfect. Every imperfection I've encountered so far already has someone reporting a bug on it - so I don't even have to do that (so far).
edwardp Ambassador
@falconeer said in Vivaldi Webmail Reputation:
@jonquass I got webmail access within a pretty short time, but I did not just post the odd comment here and there. I very actively engaged with EVERY activity recommended on the blog post except sharing themes (having no themes to share, and not feeling like taking extensive time to build one). But the point is, I was really, really active at everything - and that made for a short wait.
And this is the way to do it. Enjoy the service.
@falconeer Sounds great - make sure to ask if you run into trouble
@WildEnte Thanks! I've been using Vivaldi (and lurking in the forums - not really a joiner) for years without running into trouble. I don't anticipate any now. I joined the community and made a profile just nine months ago specifically for my experiment with webmail. I've continued to lurk, and sometimes now I'll sign in and comment as well, if it strikes my fancy, or if I've nothing better to do.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@WildEnte said in Vivaldi Webmail Reputation:
@falconeer Sounds great - make sure to ask if you run into trouble
And maybe just become an 'Ambassador'.
https://vivaldi.net/volunteers/
With an e-mail to [email protected]
Well, there are more of us
englertech
Re: Vivaldi Webmail Reputation
In order to earn reputation, I got to be involved with the vivaldi community. Nice
-
waylonkurts
I'm eager to start building reputation as well for a personal account. But, I am curious if Vivaldi might offer a paid option for their webmail.
I'm starting a small business and would like to avoid outlook and gmail as platforms as they are full of spam and surveillance. Vivaldi has earned a lot of cred with me, and so I'm hoping that they start offering a paid version of webmail. Of course this would avoid the problem of spam accounts that free mail services face, and they could earn a buck doing it.
Do any of you know if Vivaldi has announced plans to offer a paid version of the services?
-
@waylonkurts there are plenty of paid service email providers. Any paid service requires a really good support level and uptime. Given the super small size of the team, I think Vivaldi is doing a tremendous job already.
We currently have the same discussion in two places, please continue in this other thread, where I have also commented on alternatives for business use and the issue with small business domains is discussed
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99445/how-do-i-create-a-vivaldi-web-mail-account/23?_=1721018866121