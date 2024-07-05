We will be doing some maintenance work on Vivaldi Forums 19th of July between 10:00 and 12:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone).
clicking links brings up welcome tour
I just did a clean install on my Windows 11 desktop, and of course, the first thing I did was install Vivalidi and make it the default browser. Then, I discovered a critical issue that forced me to make Edge the default browser again. Whenever I clicked on a link outside of Vivaldi, I would get the welcome tour, not the site I clicked on. Has anyone run into this before and have a way to fix it?
skrinnikov
Hi. I faced the same problem today. Reinstalled the browser and the same problem appeared. The link from the telegram takes you to the vivaldi page://welcome/. I searched through all the settings in the browser. I still haven't found anything.
@siggib said in clicking links brings up welcome tour:
Whenever I clicked on a link outside of Vivaldi
Which link? In which program do you click it?
The onyl way to force welcome page coming up is when Vivaldi can not create file
First Runim browser profile folder.
@siggib @skrinnikov Any security tools installed on your Windows?
@DoctorG Fresh install of Windows, the only thing I've installed so far is office, vivalidi, goodsync, Facebook Messanger and 1Password. I haven't even gotten to hardening up Windows Defender.
Yes, this happens regardless of the link I click or where I click as long as it is outside of Vivaldi. I've tried a few different links in Outlook and Messenger.
This is fixed, no idea how. I had previously made Edge default to work around this. I set vivaldi default again to do more testing and now I can't reproduce this anymore
@siggib Something must have gone broken in Windows Registry with association of url to browser Vivaldi.
I had this problem at the beginning in the new laptop also on W10, determined to make Edge the default browser, despite putting Vivaldi as such in its configuration.
It turns out that in Windows this is not enough, but it also requires putting it in the app settings in Windows to define the default application in each task, that is, it is necessary to replace it in all tasks where Edge appears as predefined, just like that you get Vivaldi as the default browser. In the EU at least on W11 it is now possible to remove Edge directly from the system., thanks EU norm respect user rights.
DoctorG Ambassador
Over the months i often saw that a Windows 11 update broke/reset the default browser/app. I think that was Microsft tried to force users to Edge when something was "broken".
I had to set in Windows Settings → Standard Apps the assciations new to Vvialdi.
@DoctorG, as said, now you can desinstall Edge in Win 11 as an European citicen. in accordance with the new law