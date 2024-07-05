Vivaldi de-duping tabs?
Just seen this behaviour, particularly with youtube. If you open a new tab and give the address of a tab that is already open, it will just send you to that open tab instead of navigating to it again.
I understand the mentality of "why would you want a duplicate", but please don't filter my inputs thanks. Most likely this is a bug anyway.
Any help reproducing before I file a bug report would be appreciated. 6.8.3381.44/Windows 11
DoctorG Ambassador
@5eagull Not all users have fun with the new feature.
You can switch off this jumping to already opened tabs.
Open Settings → Address Bar → Dropdown Menu Priority, untick "Open Tab", close Settings.
Thanks. I can see in new versions there's a "switch to tab" icon indicating that this is deliberate behaviour. I hate it so I have killed it - many thanks.