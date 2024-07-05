Manifest v3 and AdNausium
I am a user of the AdNausium extension, which is using v2, when v3 is forced upon every browser, what will be the fate of AdNausium on Vivaldi?
@LilaUraraka all mv2 extensions, whose devs don't or can't convert to mv3, will become dead in the water in less than 12 months, in all chromium browsers. however, even where some mv2 extensions do get upgraded to mv3, they might then become worthless to dedicated users unwilling to accept the substantial functionality losses.
@ybjrepnfr, just this, all Mv2 extensions will stop working, not only in Chromium browsers, that is the problem. Because web pages will use mostly ads and trackers (most used Alphabet, Nest, Towerdata, googleanalytics, google-tagmnager, etc.) inmune to Mv2 blockers, irrelevant in which browser.
Chromiums without own stores will notice it first with the extensions in the Chrome store, but also Mozilla will have the same problem next year, it also can't continue using Mv2 extensions, because they are not longer work.
That is really bad, so, at this point, it doesn’t matter what browser we use, if the extensions don’t update, all of us are screwed
@Catweazle there are stuff that makes mv2 extnesions powerful - webrequests API or something of the sorts. mv3 and all the service worker stuff ....
@LilaUraraka said in Manifest v3 and AdNausium:
it doesn’t matter what browser we use, if the extensions don’t update, all of us are screwed
that's unnecessarily gloomy. the outlook IS genuinely poor for chromium browsers yes, but, though sadly their market share has badly declined, alternatives like firefox & its forks do still exist, & will continue supporting mv2 extensions til further notice. those of us who already jumped from the chromium ship continue to have a fine old time.
It is hard for me to switch off of Vivaldi, because I use a lot of Vivaldi's more advanced features quite often
@LilaUraraka I don't find it hard to switch off Vivaldi, because I don't try. I don't see any reason to use anything else. My needs are simple, and Vivaldi meets them. I don't actually like any other browser(s).
That is fair, I personally find the page tiling and the side panel indispensable for my use, and I love the tab stacks too
