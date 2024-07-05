Performance still sucks
All these new features are great and all, but the overall performance of the browser is still shit. Comparing the performance of Vivaldi on iOS to Brave, it’s not even close. Brave is significantly faster than Vivaldi, which sucks, because I love the UI of Vivaldi on iOS. Please, just fix these performance issues, so I can go back to Vivaldi on my phone
Have you tried this? Never had issues after doing those steps.
@Veddu Website loading got marginally better, but my phone still gets warm, and over all performance, like typing and interacting with the browser itself is still very laggy at times
Do you run any additional custom filterlist?
@Veddu are the lists I use
You are not suppose to add all the filterlists from the reddit post in the trackingblocker sources. The only one that should be added is the easyprivacy minified one. The rest of the filterlists should be added in the adblocker sources setting. Plus you have not disabled easyprivacy.
@Veddu So, I should just have the DDG and the EasyPrivacy Minified?
Correct, and then head over to the adblocker sources settings and disable the default easylist filterlist and add the rest of the filter lists from the Reddit post.
@Veddu Alright, that is done, anything else I should do that should improve the performance and heat issues?
Also forgot to mention to disable the default fanboy annoyances list. You already have the optimized one.
I also recommend you to create a nextdns profile as mentioned in the Reddit post.
@Veddu I am guessing that is the one named "remove annoyances, can break sites (Fanboy's Annoyance List)"?
Edit: I have actually already been using NextDNS for a while
Yes. When that is done let all the filterlists get compiled , during that you will feel the phone become a bit warm. You want to see the status of the adblocker become green when you click on the shield that is an indication that all the lists have been compiled.
@Veddu it has all finished compiling, and is green. Anything else?
I checked the previous image and see that the filterlists you added doesn’t have the .txt extension. I will add the correct lists with the txt extension here and also update the Reddit post.
The brave filterlists should have the .txt extension but double check that too.
@Veddu Wait, do I replace my current EasyPrivacy minified list to the .txt one you have here?
@Veddu if you haven’t checked it, is what that list I have leads too
Yeah my bad.. hadn’t included the full URL. I have updated my reddit post and also added the full URL:s above.
They should look like this in the url with the .txt in the url ending
@Veddu Is that in the tracker blocking list? I ask because I only know English
-
No that was the adblocker settings list. I just showed example on how the urls should look.
So you should swap the ones you added from the beginning with the ones I posted here.
