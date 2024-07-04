Improvements needed for Downloads
PumpkinSeed
Hello. Vivaldi needs a few improvements for download management.
If the side panel isn't open, there is no visual confirmation that a file is being downloaded. Please allow there to be some type of visual clue, possibly a Downloads button in the toolbar, showing a progress bar, with the number of files being downloaded.
There should be an option to "Open when complete" in the context menu when right-clicking a file being downloaded. I miss this so much.
Please bring back the old Opera feature showing of having LINKS in the sidebar, where one could select multiple links, then choose to download them or open them in a new tab, etc.
Thanks so much!
~Andrew
barbudo2005
Setting to use:
Pesala Ambassador
Please vote for the existing requests:
barbudo2005
Links Panel extension by @LonM :
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/links-panel/nnnheolekoehkioeicninoneagaimnjd