Has something changed with the zoom settings
-
VicRamsden
Version 6.8 on a Samsung tablet.
I used to set the zoom, and web pages worked perfectly.
The first post in a particular forum thread, is spot on, but text then increases for subsequent posts.
It doesn't do this in other browsers, hence me mentioning it here. And it was OK before this latest update.
2 x screenshots attached showing the issue. One from Vivaldi, one from Firefox.
Advice welcome.
-
@VicRamsden
try changing this flag and reloading the browser. Better even kill it as a process - and load it again.
-
Same on mine, especially when searching from google, it will randomly turn to larger fonts. This happened before and I played with flags "Accessibility zoom" ca fix it. But this time, I've tried to use different option at that flag but still give problem occasionally