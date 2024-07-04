Vivaldi 6.8.3388.66 Important bug
I've updated Vivaldi (Android) to the latest version (I suppose) which is 6.8.3388.66 and now when I want to customize my homepage set a wallpaper via new "Customize your start page" button at bottom, the app immediately crashes and the only way to fix it is uninstall and re-install it again!
@MahdiM It seems custom wallpapers in landscape orientation are crashing Vivaldi on Android right now. I've read somewhere here that they are working on it, and that if you open Vivaldi in portrait orientation and choose a solid color background it will work fine until the fix arrives concerning custom wallpapers.
@falconeer Alright, and the best thing is to don't set any wallpapers now? Because just in this 30 minutes that I updated Vivaldi, I also re-install it 3 times
@MahdiM That's not the latest version. There's a newer one (Android - 6.8 (3388.94))available, maybe just at Vivaldi's alternatives just now. Check Alternative downloads here: Alternative download stores
I haven't heard yet if it fixes this problem or not. Haven't been in a hurry to install it myself
CrackedLCD
@lfisk This version fixed it for me. Thanks for posting this!
fantasybenji Supporters
@MahdiM Same problem on my Oneplus 10 Pro in the meantime, and in order not to lose the data, I put "Google" on the home page, and I go through the sidebar to access the speed dials (while waiting for it to update to fix this annoying bug).