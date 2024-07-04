Finilizing downloading takes too long
-
It takes sereveal seconds before 100% downloaded file finishes downloading. Size and source don't matter.
Problem occurred after reinstalling the browser. Windows Defender turned off, no other antivirus installed.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@TuTAH Probably your Antivirus is scanning it.
I know you say it's turned off - apparently not.
Does it not happen in other browsers?
Finish in 1 sec here, running Avast.
-
@Pathduck said in Finilizing downloading takes too long:
Does it not happen in other browsers?
Man, it even did not happen in the same browser before I reinstalled it.
No, it doesn't happen in any other browser Tryed Opera GX – finished in 0 sec. Firefox – it... opened it as text, but RMB → save, finished it under 2 secs. Chrome – about 0 secs. Vivaldi "no extensions" profile – about 0 secs... wait, something's wrong here.
As I found out, the problem was in RegExp Download Organizer. Although it worked completely without any problems before.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@TuTAH Great, now you should bookmark this:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/