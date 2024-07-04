Visually corrupt and completely unusable.
-
truefusion
Anyone have any idea why Vivaldi looks like this?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@truefusion incompatibility with GPU driver?
Settings for VSync/GSync?
Game optimisation in GPU settings panel?
-
edwardp Ambassador
This looks like a video driver issue.
Although I will occasionally see something similar, on a Wayland login, after logging in (via SDDM) and before the KDE desktop appears.
-
truefusion
Vivaldi is the only app that has this issue. Interestingly, the flatpak version of Vivaldi works just fine. Seems only the one from the official Arch repo glitches up with artifacts. For now I'll just stick to the flatpak version and hope I don't run into trouble with it.