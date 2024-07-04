Le Navigateur plante automatiquement.
Bonjour,
Depuis quelque temps je remarque que le navigateur Vivaldi s'arrête sans prévenir au plantage automatiquement. Quand j'ouvre une autre fenêtre et sa m'arrive souvent ? Pouvez-vous m'aider pour résoudre le problème ? Aussi non je le désinstalle le navigateur qui pose pas mal de problème.
Cordialement.
DoctorG Ambassador
[TRANSLATED]
Hello,
For some time now I have noticed that the Vivaldi browser stops without warning of crashes automatically. When I open another window and it happens to me often ? Can you help me solve the problem ? Also no I uninstall the browser which poses a lot of problem.
Sincerely.
