Delete Vivaldimail
MarkusBusche
I use gmail and it works good. A while ago I also activated Vivaldimail. I do not need it any longer. I do not know, how to delete it. Any ideas?
DoctorG Ambassador
@MarkusBusche How do you use the vivaldi,net mail account? In browser page of Vivaldi Webmail or in Vivaldi Mail client?
You can not remove Webmail.
In Vivaldi Mail you can delete the account in Settings → Mail.
DoctorG Ambassador
@MarkusBusche, welcome, as @DoctorG said, delete simply your Vivaldi Mail account, but on the other Hand, even if you mainly use Gmail, it's always usefull to have several mail accounts, eg for recovering mail, 2FA, specific accounts or directions, etc.. I use apart of Vivaldi mail also three others for different tasks + 2 temporary mails for accounts with which I won't stay with.