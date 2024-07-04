After restarting my computer due to power outage this happened to my browser.
Jumpy85Plays
. Ive checked the driver fxaa if it was the problem but it wasn't. Removed all my extensions and made a new profile but nothing changed.
@Jumpy85Plays Looks like a font rendering problem. Are you running a theme with red foreground color or is this broken too?
@Jumpy85Plays Try re-install of Vivaldi: download installer from vivaldi.com, run Windows Settings → Installed Apps, find Vivaldi in list, uninstall (do NOT let uninstaller remove browser data!), install new with installer.
But i think something happend to your Windows fonts.
You can repair broken Windows system:
Start cmd.exe (command line app) As Administrator
Run these commands each:
Dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth
Dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth
Dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
shutdown.exe -g -t 0
Jumpy85Plays
@DoctorG Just tried reinstalling it but still there.
After doing the Windows repair. Most of it has been fixed aside from some tabs xD.
@Jumpy85Plays Try Windows repair as i wrote in updated post.
@Jumpy85Plays I see you are a new user here.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
@Jumpy85Plays I guess the Windows font Segoe UI or Tahoma is broken.
@Jumpy85Plays Special optimisation settings in your NVidia or AMD graphic card panel?
Jumpy85Plays
@DoctorG idk if this is what you mean. Cause i have NVIDIA control panel and Intel Arc Control.
@Jumpy85Plays Anything extra setting in "Program Settings" for a vivaldi.exe?
Jumpy85Plays
@DoctorG here it is.